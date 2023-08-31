ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Kidi's fashion statement sparks debate

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ghanaian artist Kidi has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time with a daring choice that has ignited a range of opinions.

Kidi's fashion
Kidi's fashion

The singer was recently spotted donning a unique attire- shorts that bear a striking resemblance to a skirt, often referred to as "skorts" - leading to a flurry of reactions from fans, fashion enthusiasts, and the general public alike.

Recommended articles

Known for pushing boundaries and expressing his individuality through his style, Kidi's latest fashion statement has undoubtedly stirred the pot.

The fusion of traditional masculine and feminine elements in his outfit challenges conventional norms and highlights the evolving landscape of gender-neutral fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some admirers applaud Kidi's audaciousness in embracing non-traditional fashion, others have voiced concerns and criticism, emphasizing the potential confusion that such boundary-pushing fashion might generate.

This diversity of reactions reflects the broader societal conversations around gender norms and self-expression.

Fashion has long been a means of articulating one's personality, beliefs, and attitude, and Kidi's choice is no exception.

It's worth noting that the 'Likor' singer is not the first celebrity to experiment with this type of fashion or blur the lines between masculine and feminine attire.

The entertainment industry has witnessed a growing number of artists and personalities who use their platform to promote and encourage acceptance of a broader spectrum of fashion choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the discourse surrounding Kidi's latest fashion venture continues, it serves as a reminder that fashion remains a potent form of self-expression.

While opinions may vary, his bold fashion choice undeniably contributes to the ongoing dialogue evolving nature of style in today's world.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do friends-with-benefits work? [Pinterest]

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

This is how you know you're fertile. [Pinterest]

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

The peacock pose [yogadaily]

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation