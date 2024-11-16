Liquor Junction launches e-commerce platform, bringing convenience to Ghanaian consumers

Liquor Junction, the leading liquor retail store in Ghana, has officially launched its e-commerce platform, offering customers a convenient and efficient way to purchase their favourite beverages.

The launch event, held at the company's Osu shop, was attended by key figures in the social media and tech space, highlighting the company's commitment to embracing innovation. The new online platform, accessible via both website and mobile app, aims to revolutionize the liquor shopping experience in Ghana. Customers can now browse an extensive selection of beverages, from classic favourites to exciting new flavours, all from the comfort of their homes.

"At Liquor Junction, we believe in making every occasion a celebration," stated Mr. Sunny Punjabi, CEO of Liquor Junction. "Our new e-commerce platform is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible experience. We are committed to bringing convenience and accessibility to our customers and we are confident that this platform will meet their needs."

A key feature of the platform is its 60-minute delivery service for customers in Accra. This rapid delivery option ensures that customers can enjoy their chosen beverages without delay, whether it's for a spontaneous gathering or a well-deserved celebration.

This e-commerce launch marks the first phase of Liquor Junction's digital expansion strategy. The company plans to extend the platform to other regions across Ghana in subsequent phases, further expanding its reach and bringing its unique brand of celebration to a wider audience.

Liquor Junction continues to be a leader in the Ghanaian liquor retail market, with strategically located shops in prime areas in Accra, including Osu, Airport, East Legon, and Kumasi.

The company's commitment to providing a diverse selection of beverages, coupled with its innovative approach to customer service, has made it a popular destination for those looking to celebrate life's moments, big or small.

Liquor Junction remains dedicated to bringing joy to its loyal customers, upholding its mantra: "Think Celebration, Think Liquor Junction." We strive to ensure a delightful shopping experience for every customer. Cheers to a happy celebration!