List of movies Vincent McCauley starred in

Starting with 'Things We Do for Love' (2003)

Vincent McCauley kicked off his acting career in 2003 with 'Things We Do for Love,' where he played a character named Max. This was his first step into the world of TV and film.

The rise of Ben in 'My Sister’s Honour' (2009)

In 2009, he played Ben in 'My Sister’s Honour,' showcasing his talent and proving that he's not a one-hit wonder. People were starting to notice this guy's acting skills.

Taking on Foo in 'Adams Apples' (2011)

Vincent didn't just stick to TV; in 2011, he tried his hand at movies with 'Adams Apples,' playing a character called Foo. This move showed that he could handle different roles and was more than just a small-screen sensation.

Being Donald in 'Caspers Energy' (2015)

In 2015, he played Donald in 'Caspers Energy.' It wasn't just about the glitz and glamour; Vincent showed he could bring substance to his characters, earning respect in the industry.

Jojo in 'My Very Ghanaian Wedding' (2017)

The romantic side of Vincent came out in 2017 when he starred as Jojo in 'My Very Ghanaian Wedding.' Fans loved his on-screen charm and how he made the character feel real.

'Save the Street' (2018):

In 2018, Vincent joined 'Save the Street,' proving that he's not just about entertainment—he cares about social issues too. It's not every day you see an actor using their craft to make a positive impact.

'All or Nothing' (2020):

Vincent didn't slow down in 2020; he kept the momentum going with 'All or Nothing.' Fans were excited to see him on screen again, doing what he does best.

YOLO TV series (2020-2022):

In 2020, Vincent took on a new role in the popular TV series 'YOLO,' playing Mark Anthony's dad. He continued with the show until his death on January 18, 2020.

Vincent McCauley's journey in acting wasn't just about playing roles; it was about bringing characters to life and making people care about what happens on screen.