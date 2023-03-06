Lordina Mahama celebrates 60th birthday in style

She gorgeously shines in a bright red custom-made gown, with her hair lovely pulled back in a bun.

She also wore a detailed black gown paired with a gold headpiece to complete her look.

It's been all love and well wishes pouring in for the former first lady

Mr. Mahama also shared a post wishing her beloved half a perfect birthday and expressing his joy for having such a gorgeous wife.

"Lordina, my partner on this life's journey.

Thanks for the good times and the not-too-good times. You've stayed by my side through thick and thin. We have braved the stormy seas together. You've been my rock.

It’s your great day today and I celebrate you. Age is just a number. Enjoy your birthday and live many more years in good health.

Lordina my wife, my love, and my friend! Wishing you a happy 60th birthday."

