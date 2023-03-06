The former first lady ascends the sixth floor of grace, glowing in supreme beauty as she shares this moment with mother Ghana.
Lordina Mahama celebrates 60th birthday in style
Wife of ex-President John Mahama, Lordina Mahama stuns in beautiful photos as she celebrates her 60th birthday.
She gorgeously shines in a bright red custom-made gown, with her hair lovely pulled back in a bun.
She also wore a detailed black gown paired with a gold headpiece to complete her look.
It's been all love and well wishes pouring in for the former first lady
Mr. Mahama also shared a post wishing her beloved half a perfect birthday and expressing his joy for having such a gorgeous wife.
"Lordina, my partner on this life's journey.
Thanks for the good times and the not-too-good times. You've stayed by my side through thick and thin. We have braved the stormy seas together. You've been my rock.
It’s your great day today and I celebrate you. Age is just a number. Enjoy your birthday and live many more years in good health.
Lordina my wife, my love, and my friend! Wishing you a happy 60th birthday."
