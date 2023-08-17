Tips to soften your coarse hair

1. Limit Washing Frequency: Over-washing can strip your hair of its natural oils, making it even drier and coarser. Aim to wash your afro hair no more than once every two weeks. If you have a sweaty scalp, consider washing once a week to maintain cleanliness without drying out your hair.

2. Use Alternating Water Temperatures: When washing your hair, start with warm water to open up the hair cuticles and cleanse your scalp. Then, during the final rinse, switch to cold water. Cold water helps to close the cuticles, sealing in moisture and promoting a smoother texture.

3. Olive or coconut oil treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

Partition your hair into 6 equal parts or 8 or any way that works for you, then apply a generous amount of olive or coconut oil on each part from the roots. Remember consistency is key when it comes to this treatment, you won’t have results overnight, you need to keep doing it for at least a month is to see improvements in your hair.

4. Shea Butter Moisturization: Shea butter is an excellent natural moisturizer for both skin and hair. Apply a generous amount of shea butter to your hair before heading out. This helps to lock in moisture, keeping your hair hydrated and soft throughout the day. Regular application can contribute to improved texture over time.

5. Silk or Satin Pillowcases and Scarves: Sleeping on silk or satin pillowcases and using satin scarves can reduce friction and prevent your hair from drying out. These materials are gentler on your hair compared to cotton, which can lead to increased frizz and breakage.

6. Stay Hydrated and Balanced Diet: Proper hydration and a balanced diet rich in vitamins and nutrients contribute to the overall health of your hair. Drinking enough water and consuming foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, biotin, and other essential nutrients can support hair softness and growth.