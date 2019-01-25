Thousands of Max International Associates poured in from all over Ghana and neighboring countries to an amazing night of knowledge, fashion and fun, ﬁnely woven into Max Internationals January Kick oﬀ. The event was a blissful celebration of Ghana’s amazing talent, lifestyle and a recognition of the outstanding achievements of Max Associates Nationwide.

From a host of brilliant entries for the Max Lifestyle and Max Talent categories, the Contestants thrilled the audiences with music, dance, spoken word and more while the runway sparkled with a colorful show of authentic traditional fashion and oﬃcial wear for men and women. After a long battle of creativity, talent and style, New Generation Dance Group topped the Max Talent category, while Christmas Adilip and Hanana Muslim won the Lifestyle category for male and female respectively. The winners from Accra will compete with ﬁnalist from Cape Coast, Kumasi, Takoradi, Sunyani and Ho in July for the unrivaled prize of an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai later this year.

“This is a celebration of the Max Lifestyle in all forms: Talent, Beauty, Style, Fashion …You! Max has become so much more than just a product based company, we have become a lifestyle. Our Associates are what makes Max great, the lives changed daily, the pride you emulate, and the success you share.” Joe Voyticky

The Max Lifestyle Tour kicked oﬀ in Accra and will continue to travel throughout the country until July 2019, celebrating the Max lifestyle of Health and wellness as well as Ghana’s amazing talent, culture and style.

About Max International

Max International is the world leader in Glutathione-supporting products, and we celebrate the culture, talent and pride that exudes from our Associates throughout Africa. Talent, celebration of beauty and style have become part of the culture at Max International and both the public and press have taken notice of the impact Max is making in the communities where it operates.