The country that doesn't allow male circumcision

Swedish human right activists argue that male circumcision is just as harmful as female circumcision, an abuse of infant right and should be made illegal. In 2013, activists petitioned the government again to make the practice illegal, following the death of a Muslim boy child during circumcision.

These activists believe that male circumcision should be done only when the child is old enough to consent to the act. In 2001, a bill was introduced to the Swedish government with the intention of outlawing male circumcision.

This legislative effort aimed to safeguard the rights of male infants. While the Muslim and Jewish communities argue that a ban on male circumcision infringes on their religious freedoms, Swedish activists counter that decisions regarding an individual's genitalia should not be solely based on religious beliefs.

Though male circumcision remains legal in Sweden, specific conditions must be met for the procedure to occur.

These conditions include obtaining consent from both parents, having the circumcision performed by registered healthcare professionals, and ensuring that the procedure is conducted under anesthesia.

In essence, encountering an uncircumcised male in Sweden is quite common and considered a normal aspect of Swedish culture.