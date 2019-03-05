These are 10 power quotes from the most influential women in the world.

Maya Angelou: an American poet, singer, memoirist, and civil rights activist

“I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass.”

Melinda Gates: Co-Founder, ﻿The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation﻿

"I tell my daughters to have their voice in this world, and it became clear I needed to role-model that."

Michelle Obama: ﻿First Lady of the United States﻿

"No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens."

Oprah Winfrey: an American media executive, actress, talk show host, television producer and philanthropist

"On my own I will just create, and if it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, I’ll create something else. I don’t have any limitations on what I think I could do or be."

READ ALSO: 16 women throughout history who famously fought for equality

Folorunsho Alakija: an ﻿Vice Chair, Famfa Oil﻿

"So I am 63 and I am not yet done. So what is your excuse? I never went to a University and I am proud to say so because I don’t think I have done too badly."

Serena Williams: an ﻿Athlete﻿

"Getting past those labels, for me, pretty much really easy because I define myself."

Beyonce: an Award-Winning Musician﻿

"Power's not given to you. You have to take it."

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: an Author and Feminist

“I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my femaleness and my femininity. And I want to be respected in all of my femaleness because I deserve to be.”

Condoleezza Rice: an American political scientist and diplomat

"I think the truth of the matter is, people who end up as ‘first’ don’t actually set out to be first. They set out to do something they love and it just so happens that they are the first to do it."

Malala Yousafzai: ﻿Nobel Peace Prize Winner﻿

"I had two options. One was to remain silent and never to speak and then to be killed by the terrorists. The second option was to speak up for my rights and then die. And I chose the second one."