Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, who also doubles as a socialite and world traveller, has cautioned against looking like a beggar because you have no money.

Conferring to her, looking poorly is detrimental to one’s social standing because perspective is everything. Again she said that looking way above your means is not a fake lifestyle, merely a package.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah organizes a plush birthday party for Serwaa her "daughter"

She tweeted, “Looking good when you are broke is not fake life. It’s not a must that you look like a beggar because you are broke, or not at your ideal financial status. Package yourself. Perspective is everything.”

Sandra Ankobiah caused a stir when she was spotted rocking a new beach bod. The lawyer was also backlashed for her frequent travels and lavish lifestyle on the gram. According to her, it may all be packaging. Perspective is everything.