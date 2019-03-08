Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, posted for the first time on Instagram via the @theroyalfamily IG account.

She participated in Throwback Thursday when she visited London’s Science Museum and posted an old photo of a letter written by 19th-century mathematician and computer pioneer Charles Babbage to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert.

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton nailed rainy day fashion in a $1,200 green coat

Not only is this her first social media post but also her first usage of any social media platform. Kudos to Instagram for being the first social media platform the queen has ever posted on.