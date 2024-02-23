ADVERTISEMENT
GSS reports that more people with higher education are unemployed

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a twist that's as surprising as it is concerning, the latest findings from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveal that unemployment rates are climbing higher among the educated elite.

More People with Higher Education Unemployed — GSS Report
More People with Higher Education Unemployed — GSS Report

Yes, you read that right. It seems that having a degree or higher education is no longer the golden ticket to job security it once was.

A closer look at the numbers

Diving into the details, the GSS report highlights a growing trend: individuals with tertiary education are finding it increasingly difficult to land jobs.

This shift is raising eyebrows and questions alike, challenging the long-held belief that higher education is a surefire path to employment.

The why behind the what

But what's driving this paradox? Experts point to a mismatch between the skills graduates possess and what the job market demands.

In essence, there's a gap between academic knowledge and practical skills needed in the workplace.

Plus, with more people accessing higher education, the job market is becoming saturated, making competition for available positions fiercer than ever.

Rethinking employment strategies

This revelation calls for a strategic rethink on multiple fronts. For starters, educational institutions may need to tailor their curricula more closely to the evolving needs of the job market.

Equally, students and graduates might have to consider broadening their skill sets or looking into less traditional career paths that are in higher demand.

It's not all doom and gloom, though. The report also sheds light on sectors that are experiencing growth, hinting at potential opportunities for those willing to adapt.

Fields like technology, renewable energy, and entrepreneurship are booming, offering new avenues for employment.

This shift could encourage a wave of innovation and creativity among the higher educated, potentially leading to a more diversified and resilient economy.

In conclusion, the GSS report serves as a wake-up call for both policymakers and the public. While higher education remains a valuable asset, it's clear that the path from graduation to employment is no longer as straightforward as it once was.

As Ghana navigates this changing landscape, flexibility, innovation, and a willingness to adapt will be key to turning these challenges into opportunities.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

