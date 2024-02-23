Never go on a date under these 3 conditions

Not in the mood

Firstly, if you’re just not feeling it, listen to that inner voice. It’s okay to trust your gut if something feels off or you’re just not excited about the date.

Whether it’s nerves, a bad vibe from the person, or simply not being in the right headspace, it’s okay to say no. Dating should be fun, not something you dread.

Money matters

Next up, let’s talk about money. If you’re running low on funds, a date might add unnecessary stress. It’s important to be honest with yourself and your date about what you can afford even if you're not the one paying the bill.

Suggesting a more affordable activity or even a cozy night in can be just as fun without the worry of overspending.

Anything can happen and in any case of emergency you need money to be able to be able to solve, so never go on a date with an empty wallet.

Feeling under the weather

Lastly, if you’re not feeling well, either physically or mentally, give yourself a break. Going on a date when you’re sick or just not in the right frame of mind won’t be enjoyable for either of you.

It’s better to take the time you need to feel better rather than pushing through and not being able to enjoy the date.

In the end, dating is about enjoying someone’s company and having a good time together. If you’re not in the mood, worried about money, or not feeling well, it’s perfectly fine to postpone and wait for a time when you can fully enjoy the experience.