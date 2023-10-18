Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 introduces new episode – ‘The big conversation with Malaika’

One of the latest additions to the show is the much-anticipated episode called 'The Big Conversation with Malaika,' introduced on Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

According to Teddy Nanor, the project manager of the beauty pageant, the addition of this new episode aligns with the show's tradition of evolving and enhancing its program.

This year, under the captivating theme 'The Bloom Season,' they have introduced 'The Big Conversation with Malaika.'

Nanor shared, "We are thrilled to unveil 'The Big Conversation with Malaika' as part of our commitment to empowering our delegates and offering them a platform to share their diverse perspectives and opinions on critical topics.

This new episode underscores our dedication to fostering informed and engaging discussions among young women."

Hosted by the seasoned presenter Sika Osei, 'The Big Conversation with Malaika' aims to provide a platform where Miss Malaika Ghana delegates can showcase their intellect through meaningful dialogues.

The debut episode dives into pressing global issues that profoundly impact young women, setting the stage for a season filled with enlightening conversations and empowering moments.

As the competition progresses and with four ladies already evicted, the excitement and unfolding drama continue to grace our screens every Sunday.

You can catch the show on Lifestyle (LS) TV at 7 pm, GhOne, and DGN (with repeats on Wednesdays at 7 pm), Joy Prime, and GTV at 8:30 pm, and Mx24, TV Africa, and Metro TV at 9 pm.

Miss Malaika Ghana invites you to join them in celebrating beauty that blooms from within.

Keep up with all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments on their social media platforms: Instagram and Twitter - @missmalaikagh, and Facebook - Miss Malaika Ghana. You can also watch each episode on CharterhouseLive's YouTube channel.

As Miss Malaika Ghana's 21st season continues to unfold, 'The Big Conversation with Malaika' promises to be a thought-provoking addition, inspiring viewers and empowering young women throughout the journey.