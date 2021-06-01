RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 grooms who stole the show from their brides

Berlinda Entsie

Usually, more attention is given to the bride’s gown than the groom’s outfit. But the groom’s wear for the day is equally important, and so much attention needs to be given to that too.

Wedding is the most important event in everyone’s life. This is the reason women want to make it more special with their elegant attire.

Mostly, wedding fashion is always about the bride and her gorgeous bridesmaids.

Less emphasis is placed on the groom and his groomsmen’s styling. In some cases, their fashion sense is neglected altogether.

But the groom’s wear for the wedding is equally important as the bride's, and so much attention needs to be given to that too.

2021 is shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year to be a bride. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression.

Grooms and their fashion designers are thinking outside of the box and experimenting with unconventional colours, textures, and elements to make the groom stand out at the event.

Here are 10 style tips to make your wedding day ensemble dapper and stand the test of time.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

