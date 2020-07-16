One important thing is what you wear on your wedding day, this can either make you extra gorgeous and confident or ruin your day.

What you wear on your wedding day should make you extra gorgeous and confident. With all the planning that goes into this big day, one significant thing that cannot be ignored is the bride outfit.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

While the government eases restrictions and weddings are bouncing back amid the coronavirus pandemic, we list the top wedding gown trends for 2020 brides.

Bride

Bride and groom

Bride and groom

Bride and groom

Bride

Bride and groom

Bride

Bride and groom

Bride