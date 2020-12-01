2015 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Kuukua Korsah walked down the aisle with her soul mate in a glamorous ceremony over the weekend.

It was a beautiful and blissful gathering of beauty queens mostly the Miss Malaika queens who doubled as bridesmaids to support their fellow queen.

Like most brides, Kuukua looked gorgeous in her stunning green kente combo outfit. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, wore an Agbada outfit with a little touch of Kente to match his wife's dress.

They followed the traditional marriage with a star-studded white wedding.

Kuukua didn’t just look elegant, she was definitely the bride everyone was looking forward to seeing.

Her floor-sweeping gown and the accessories that match her outfit plus her makeup and hairstyle was top notch.

We love the black and white combo suit and trouser outfit the groom pulled out. He looked stunning for his bride.

