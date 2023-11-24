Signs he's going to ghost you after you give him the 'cookie'

However, they can be indicators of unhealthy dynamics:

1. You never meet any of his friends:

· In a healthy relationship, partners are generally excited to introduce each other to their social circles. If your partner avoids introducing you to friends, it could mean they're not serious about the relationship.

It might indicate that they are keeping their personal life separate from you, which can be a red flag.

2. He shows no interest in any aspect of your life:

· A lack of interest in your partner's life, including your job, hobbies, and struggles, could suggest emotional distance. A strong relationship involves mutual support and understanding.

If your partner consistently shows disinterest, it may indicate that he is not invested in the relationship or lacks empathy.

3. He pressures you for sex:

· Healthy relationships are built on mutual respect and consent. If your partner is overly focused on sexual aspects of the relationship and becomes moody or threatening when denied, it's a sign of an unhealthy dynamic.

Communication and emotional connection are crucial in a lasting relationship, and an obsession with sex without regard for your feelings is a red flag.

It's important to communicate openly with your partner about your concerns.

If you're experiencing these signs, express your feelings and observations to see if there are underlying issues that can be addressed.

However, if these behaviors persist and your partner is unwilling to make positive changes, it may be worth considering whether the relationship is healthy and fulfilling for both parties.

