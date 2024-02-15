ADVERTISEMENT
Before you propose to her in public, here are 4 things you should know

Public proposals can be the epitome of romance, capturing the dream of a shared future in front of an audience that cheers you on.

Things you should know before you propose in public [733 by the sea]

However, the stakes are high, and the pressure can be intense. Before you decide to bend the knee in a crowded place, there are crucial aspects about your partner and your relationship that you need to be crystal clear about.

Here are 4 essential things to consider ensuring your grand gesture doesn't turn into a public spectacle for the wrong reasons.

Understanding mutual intentions

First things first, are you both on the same page about your future together? A public proposal is not just a declaration of love; it's a question that expects a "yes."

Ensure you've had discussions about your future and that you're confident she's ready to take this step with you.

Nothing spells disaster like a public rejection, which can be mortifying for both parties involved.

Public vs. private personalities

Not everyone enjoys the spotlight. While some revel in public gestures of love, others may find them overwhelming or embarrassing.

Understanding your partner's preferences is key to planning the right kind of proposal. If she's the type who cherishes privacy, a quiet, intimate setting might be more appreciated than a flash mob or a jumbotron proposal.

Timing and readiness

Love is crucial, but timing is equally important. Your partner might love you deeply but might not be ready for marriage due to personal or professional reasons.

Gauge her readiness by observing her life goals, career aspirations, and personal milestones. A proposal should not feel like an ambush but a natural next step in your relationship.

Seeking approval

While it's not a deal-breaker for everyone, knowing whether her family approves of you can significantly impact the dynamics of your proposal.

In cultures where family opinion holds weight, seeking their blessing beforehand can smooth the path for your relationship. It shows respect and consideration for her background and values.

A public proposal is a grand gesture of love and commitment. Yet, its success hinges on more than just the element of surprise or the grandeur of the moment.

It requires deep knowledge of your partner's feelings, preferences, readiness, and familial relationships.

Armed with this understanding, you're more likely to turn your public declaration of love into a cherished memory rather than an awkward story.

Remember, the goal is to celebrate your love in a way that feels true to both of you, ensuring the moment is as beautiful as the intention behind it.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

