Women tend to find things incredibly attractive that might not initially seem particularly enticing.

Here then are 4 physical traits in men that women are obsessed with

1. A sense of humour

Women take a sense of humour in a partner as a sign of intellect and social intelligence.

This is because women perceive a social man as one who could provide for her and their future children.

2. A deep voice

A deep voice just screams sexy. Men with deep voices sometimes come off as intimidating, but that actually just makes them even more attractive.

Men who have deep voices often appear as sensual, confident, and powerful.

3. Facial hair

Facial hair on a man is a huge turn on for most women. Whether it’s a full-grown beard or a little stubble, men who can rock this look not only look attractive but carry super sexy confidence.

4. Height

Height does matter. There’s just something about a man who towers over you that is just plain sexy.

Women also believe there are benefits to being with a taller man including wearing high heels, having someone to reach things we can’t, and protection.