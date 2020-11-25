Even if our partner has good intentions, we tend to ruin the situation by finding faults and negative causes in a good situation. If not checked, this can really destroy the balance in the relationship.

Everyone has insecurities, agreed. But if we let them take over our instincts, then our relationships are done for good. Even identifying our mistakes altogether has become a huge problem!

Here's a list of positive habits that we often mistake as negative ones in a relationship.

Loving yourself more

You come first, always remember that. There’s no greater love than self-love. If you put yourself first in a relationship, it’s perfectly alright. There’s nothing to feel guilty about. Your partner may feel that you aren’t prioritising them first.

That’s bound to happen too. But the best solution, in this case, is to make them understand that loving oneself first will not only improve the relationship but our overall mental health too. It also sets precedence on how others should treat you, rather than waiting to be validated by someone else.

Being honest

Don’t mistake this for hurtful honesty. If you’re wondering that speaking out the truth at all times can hurt your partner, then it’s probably for the good.

First of all, your relationship should have a strong footing that even if you are being blunt and honest with each other’s faults, you’re only doing it for the betterment of the relationship. Diplomacy in a discussion is the way to go. You shouldn’t be scared to bring up an honest opinion because your partner might be too sensitive to hear it.

Keeping things to yourself

It’s alright to keep certain things to yourself. There may be things your partner does that irritate you, but you don’t need to bring it up at all times. You should indeed communicate your feelings to your partner but this doesn’t mean that you don’t deal with a single emotion at all.

You shouldn’t bottle up your emotions, correct. But start dealing with situations yourself. If it’s something small, don’t keep on probing around it.

Not messaging instantly

Read recipients and advanced text messaging tools have corrupted our privacy completely. Even if you are in a relationship, you deserve to have your lone and me-time.

Your partner should understand that if you aren’t replying back instantly, there must be a situation that has come up or simply, you want to be alone for a while. An immediate response shouldn’t determine love and trust in a relationship.