Many people believe that long-distance relationships are never going to work out. Your family may discourage it, and some of your best friends may advise you not to take it too seriously.

But, the extra distance also makes the simplest things the sweetest. It can be the best decision that you’ll ever make and can, surprisingly, offer genuine happiness that a traditional relationship can never give.

Undoubtedly, long-distance relationships may be tough but they have their own surprises too.

Here, we have a list of reasons why being in this kind of relationship may not be a bad idea at all. While you have read about it negatives, try seeing its positives too.

Teaches the value of patience

It makes you become a better person by teaching you the value of patience and understanding. LDR teaches us that things will not always go our way and that we don’t always get what we want, whenever we want them. Nonetheless, all these don’t matter because, at the end of the day, you’ll still have each other.

Defines what true love is

True love exists and it can be found in the most unexpected places and circumstance. Being in a long-distance relationship, for example, reveals a lot about our feelings for someone and how strong and genuine our love is for them.

It’s a true test of love because it challenges us to stay strong and stay true to the relationship regardless of the distance and time apart.

Helps you focus on your own goals

Most people in a relationship demand their partner to spend time with them and to even put it at the top of their priority list. While it’s normal for couples to want to be together all the time, it’s also unhealthy, especially if you’re both young and still trying to reach your own professional goals.

Distinguishes true love from pure lust

A long-distance relationship will help you discover your partner’s true intentions: are they in the relationship just to satisfy their physical desires or do they actually love you for who you are as a person?

Is it real love or just pure lust? The distance can give you an honest answer to this important question.