4 reasons why cheating is common in marriages

Berlinda Entsie

Sometimes you see couples at the brink of a divorce due to problems arising from infidelity.

Emotional or sexual infidelities increase when carelessness enter into marriages, this is one of the reasons for cheating.

In successful marriages, couples understand that there’s a tendency to cheat so they’ll do everything possible to avoid that.

Below are 4 reasons cheating is common in marriages:

  • When a couple think they’ll never get caught

The odds of cheating being found out has increased in modern times unlike before when it was easy. Once couples become careless, the thought of getting found out becomes the least of your concerns and it becomes easy to think no one suspects you.

  • The consequences of cheating have never occurred to you

Being betrayed by a partner isn’t an easy thought to handle. The person you trusted is cheated and that spells doom for your marriage. No one really wants to go through that.

  • You assume your spouse doesn’t care anymore

Life could get in between your lives, children and jobs could hold your attention and you may not pay your partner any attention anymore. Couples should always try to clear out time for each other.

  • Opportunities to cheat

It’s hard to resist temptation, but there are ways to resist temptation. Keep in touch with home whenever one of you is away.

