4 things from your partner's past you should know

When you’re single, and there’s nothing you want more than a fulfilling romantic relationship, you would love to wave a magic wand and of course, you meet a partner.

It is natural that you have more serious past relationships under your belt before settling down. This is generally a good thing, as you can learn more about what you do and don’t want in a significant other. It gives us the chance to test the dating waters before settling on one person to spend the rest of our days with.

There are some negatives, however. It might kill you to imagine the hard, cold fact that the love of your life was once totally in love with someone else. While we’re certainly not recommending that you replay scenes of their love affair over and over again in your head, it’s not a bad idea to broach the topic now and then with your partner.

The more you know about his or her past romantic affairs is not always better, but you should know certain things. Here are a few things to know:

Why they broke up

Did they split amicably or was it a messy breakup? This might matter for you down the line should your relationship ever come to an end. If cheating had anything to do with why they split, and it was your partner's fault, you need to know.

One cheating breach of trust episode can be repaired and amended, but a history of multiple cheating episodes is a sign of a bigger issue.

How they dealt with conflict

Whether you just started seriously dating your partner or you’ve been together for years, you may already have an idea of how he or she tends to deal with conflict. Some people like to address it head-on while others tend to be more passive. How your partner solved communication issues and arguments with his or her past romantic partners might be a looking glass into how he or she will handle them with you. You need to know from their past relationships that you have a willing participant in open communication without defensive postures. You want to know that your partner has self-examination skills and a capacity for accountability and won’t always blame you for problems that arise.

Whether your partner has regrets

Is your partner totally over his or her ex? While you probably don’t want to ask this question flat-out, it doesn’t hurt to do some investigative digging. You deserve to understand how the relationship fizzled out. By learning this from your partner you can gauge sense of how he or she feels about how it ended. Does he or she have regrets? This gives you a sense of how much self-reflection your partner does and how much responsibility they are willing to take when you have relationship problems.

If they ever had any STDs