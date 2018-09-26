Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 duties of a maid of honor


Marriage Tips 4 very key duties of a maid of honour you should know

The maid of honor helps the bride with wedding planning, making decisions and navigating family difficulties and other stresses.

  • Published:
Beautiful Ghanaian bride play

Beautiful Ghanaian bride

(I Dogh)

A maid of honor is the bride's right hand during, before and after the wedding. She is usually a close friend or relative of the bride due to the decisions she has to make on behalf of the couple and their families.

She plans the bridal shower and the bachelorette party leads the bridesmaids to collectively assist the bride, help the bride with wedding planning and prepping, and provide her with an ear or shoulder when she needs it.

Maids and matrons of honor have the same responsibilities—the only difference is a matron of honor is married, while a maid of honor is not. A bride, of course, may choose to have both.

READ ALSO: 5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

Here are some core duties of every maid of honor.

  • Make sure the bride eats and drinks throughout the day

Whether it’s your wedding day or not, breakfast is an important meal of the day. The maid of honor ensures the bride eat something substantial to keep her energy up.

During the reception, it is her duty to make sure the bride stay hydrated and get her a plate from the buffet at dinner before she chit-chats with the guest.

  • Take care of the bride's wedding dress after the reception

It has become a norm for brides to wear three or more dresses on their big day. Weddings and fashion go hand in hand these days.

After spending months designing and altering the perfect dress with the fashion designer, the dress often ends up in a heap on the floor if the bride's rushing to change into her reception dress or after-party dress. The maid of honor must help her change out of it, hang it properly and deliver it back to her after the honeymoon.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians discuss buying a birthday gift for their ex

  • Be aware of any rips in the bride's dress and any veil or train malfunctions throughout the day

Wardrobe malfunction is bound to happen that is why having an emergency kit on hand comes in handy.

Unfortunately, sometimes zippers break, buttons pop and trains rip, so it's good to have a needle and thread on standby.  Help adjust the bride’s gown or veil before she goes down the aisle too.

  • Act as a host throughout the day

It is the responsibility of the maid of honor to work with the wedding planner and make certain decisions on behalf of the couple and their families—especially for things that the newlyweds definitely don't need to be bothered with or know about.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Love & Dating: Why you should never ignore red flags in your relationship Love & Dating Why you should never ignore red flags in your relationship
Dating Tips: Ghanaians discuss buying a birthday gift for their ex Dating Tips Ghanaians discuss buying a birthday gift for their ex
Relationship Talk With Bukky: Can I have a girlfriend and remain 100% focused on my career? Relationship Talk With Bukky Can I have a girlfriend and remain 100% focused on my career?
Relationship Tips: 5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you Relationship Tips 5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you
He Can't Wait: Man peeps at his bathing fiancée in unusual pre-wedding photos He Can't Wait Man peeps at his bathing fiancée in unusual pre-wedding photos
For Guys: 5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy For Guys 5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

Recommended Videos

Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Lifestyle & Relationships: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationships 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Pulse Lifestyle: 4 things that are hotter than sexting Pulse Lifestyle 4 things that are hotter than sexting



Top Articles

1 He Can't Wait Man peeps at his bathing fiancée in unusual pre-wedding photosbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 signs he feels guilty for hurting youbullet
3 Revealed Do you know kissing is good for the body? Find out whybullet
4 Relationship tips 6 clear signs you are in love with the wrong personbullet
5 Relationship advice 6 little things that mean so much to women...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
7 Celebrity Wedding Check out photos from Ghanaian actor,...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 signs your partner has lost interest...bullet
9 Introverts 8 things you should never say to an introvertbullet
10 Relationship Talk With Bukky How to successfully date...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 ways to make him miss you like crazy
Female Condom Why using a female condom will blow your mind, literally!
Wedding Tips 4 wedding gift ideas newlyweds will love and use
Relationships Tips 5 signs your boyfriend really loves you
Millenials and love 6 reasons why women may not want to marry
Relationship Tips 4 dating tips for every shy guy
Dating tips 6 types of men you should never date
Dating Tips Ghanaians discuss buying a birthday gift for their ex

Top Videos

1 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodtbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
4 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
9 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in...bullet
10 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Social Media 8 reasons why it's necessary to take a social media break
A couple fights over money.
Relationships Are you with a stingy boyfriend? Here are three things to do
How much jealousy is OK in a relationship
Single Pringle Serious issues to consider before saying yes to a relationship
Author Commercialisation of brideprice "disgusting" -Chimamanda
X
Advertisement