A maid of honor is the bride's right hand during, before and after the wedding. She is usually a close friend or relative of the bride due to the decisions she has to make on behalf of the couple and their families.

She plans the bridal shower and the bachelorette party leads the bridesmaids to collectively assist the bride, help the bride with wedding planning and prepping, and provide her with an ear or shoulder when she needs it.

Maids and matrons of honor have the same responsibilities—the only difference is a matron of honor is married, while a maid of honor is not. A bride, of course, may choose to have both.

Here are some core duties of every maid of honor.

Make sure the bride eats and drinks throughout the day

Whether it’s your wedding day or not, breakfast is an important meal of the day. The maid of honor ensures the bride eat something substantial to keep her energy up.

During the reception, it is her duty to make sure the bride stay hydrated and get her a plate from the buffet at dinner before she chit-chats with the guest.

Take care of the bride's wedding dress after the reception

It has become a norm for brides to wear three or more dresses on their big day. Weddings and fashion go hand in hand these days.

After spending months designing and altering the perfect dress with the fashion designer, the dress often ends up in a heap on the floor if the bride's rushing to change into her reception dress or after-party dress. The maid of honor must help her change out of it, hang it properly and deliver it back to her after the honeymoon.

Be aware of any rips in the bride's dress and any veil or train malfunctions throughout the day

Wardrobe malfunction is bound to happen that is why having an emergency kit on hand comes in handy.

Unfortunately, sometimes zippers break, buttons pop and trains rip, so it's good to have a needle and thread on standby. Help adjust the bride’s gown or veil before she goes down the aisle too.

Act as a host throughout the day

It is the responsibility of the maid of honor to work with the wedding planner and make certain decisions on behalf of the couple and their families—especially for things that the newlyweds definitely don't need to be bothered with or know about.