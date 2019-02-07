For many, Valentine’s over-the-top romantic feel makes it perfect for marriage proposals annd just in case you're thinking of proposing on Valentine's day, hold on a minute till you've seen these 5 creative and romantic ways to do that which would definitely get her to say a BIG "Yes!".

1.Book Cut out

Get a novel she has been yearning to read and cut out love in the middle, place the ring in there and write, “will you marry me?” and surprise her with the book. Wait for the surprise when she opens it.

2.Pizza Lovers method

3.Massage

Give your sweetheart a sensual massage and save the left hand for last. As you massage that hand, slip the ring on and be ready to pop the question.

4.Welcome Home

If your intended flies often, get friends and family to join you at the airport where they'll each hold up signs spelling out "Will you marry me?" as your sweetheart appears. Make sure you're the one holding the "me" sign.

