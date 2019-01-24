Breakups are a shock to the core. Aside from being completely changing everything you've grown comfortable with, there are so many questions you may never find the answer to. You may even start to wonder if it will ever get better.

However, the good news is that there are things you can do

to speed the mending of your broken heart and make it a little less painful in the meantime.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 easy ways to get over a heartbreak.

1.Allow yourself to grief

Accept that you will have to go through some pain. It is an unavoidable truth that if you loved enough to be heartbroken, you have to experience some suffering.

2. Discard the remnants

Nothing stings more than waking up first thing in the morning and seeing a picture of your ex on your bedside, or looking at your phone and seeing their face as your wallpaper. Remove all reminders from your daily life. This doesn’t mean throw them away. It simply means to pack them up for now so that no reminders hit you in the face.

3.Break the Ties

As hard as it might be, breaking up by actually breaking up may help post-relationship adjustment. Maintaining contact with a new ex-partner delays sadness recovery and slows the (necessary) decline in love . Perhaps attempts to rediscover and rebuild the self are stymied when a former partner is still actively part of one’s life.

4.Take up a new activity

Giving yourself a new life is very imperative in dealing with heartbreaks. The activity you take don't have to be permanent. Join a dance class, a swimming session, perhaps a reading club. It enough a whole new world to take your mind of the pain and memories that keeps coming back.

5.A rebound fling

He doesn't have to be Mr Perfect either – our experts say they can build confidence and remind you that you're a sexual creature. But relax – you're dating, not recruiting a husband – don't let it stress you out.