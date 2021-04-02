5 fun ways to celebrate Easter with your loved ones

Make a meal and eat together

Cooking together might sound like a cliche. However, you could spice things up by trying out a new recipe that is probably engaging. That way, you could learn about the strengths and liking of your fellow family members. If you are alone, you could do this through a video call with your friends and family and kill the loneliness. There are so many apps that you could use for video calls and create memories during this season.

Watch a movie together

If you have good internet, you could stream some of the educative movies that are themed to the occasion and have more than an entertaining session. This activity is best for young kids as they will understand the story behind Good Friday and Easter Sunday and why the whole world marks this celebration.

Play games