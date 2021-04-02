RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 fun ways to celebrate Easter with your loved ones

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Easter is an occasion to unwind, have a bit of “me” time and unapologetically indulge in delicious confectionaries.

5 fun ways to celebrate Easter with your loved ones

Pulse Ghana

However, if you are prone to family obligations such as holiday planning and daycare juggling, it’s a time of concern – contemplating on what to do and where to go with the family in tow.

Recommended articles

Consider our line-up activities and make every moment with the family a memorable one.

This list provides engaging activities that you could try out over this Easter.

The activities are not limited to families or specific age as you can recreate some of them and have fun.

  • Make a meal and eat together

Cooking together might sound like a cliche. However, you could spice things up by trying out a new recipe that is probably engaging. That way, you could learn about the strengths and liking of your fellow family members. If you are alone, you could do this through a video call with your friends and family and kill the loneliness. There are so many apps that you could use for video calls and create memories during this season.

  • Watch a movie together

If you have good internet, you could stream some of the educative movies that are themed to the occasion and have more than an entertaining session. This activity is best for young kids as they will understand the story behind Good Friday and Easter Sunday and why the whole world marks this celebration.

  • Play games

Another hack to having a fascinating weekend is by playing games. If you are far apart, you could engage in virtual games and have a fun-filled experience. If you are spending the holiday with your family, there is a tone of educative and engaging games that you could participate in. They include scrabble, jigsaw puzzles, monopoly, computer games, to mention a few.

  • Come up with a playlist to listen to

If you are a lover of music, you could come up with a list of music that sparks joy to your soul and those around you. You could listen to music and dance or even host a dance competition where the winner receives a gift.

  • Reminisce together

Relationships are often built as much on shared history and experiences as they are on other things.

Make sure to swap memories and talk about your shared experiences.

You can even share old memories that your spouse may not have been a part of, such as flipping through photos from your childhood or high school yearbooks.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]