5 questions that start fights in marriages

"What have you been doing all day?"

Ah, the age-old question that implies a whole lot of nothing has been done. Whether one spouse has been running around ticking off a to-do list or just catching up on some well-deserved rest, this question can easily sound like an accusation of laziness.

Tip: Replace it with, “Babe, tell me about your day!” It sounds less like an interrogation and more like an invitation to share.

"What did you use the money for?"

This question can make a simple inquiry sound like a full-blown audit. It’s the financial equivalent of “Why is there a mysterious dent on the car?” Instead of immediately jumping to conclusions, a lighter approach might be, “Hey, just checking in on our spending. Anything exciting or boring I should know about?”

"Why are you coming home at this time?"

This one is a classic if you’re looking to mimic a scene from a soap opera. The late arrival of a spouse can turn into a drama-filled inquiry session. To keep things cheerful, maybe a joking, “Were you out saving the city again?” could lighten the mood.

"Why is the food not ready?"

Perhaps not the best question to ask a spouse who might have also had a day filled with meetings or chasing after kids. Instead of questioning the timeline, offering to help with dinner could lead to a fun cooking session together—minus the side of passive aggression!

"Who is calling you at this time?"

This question can be loaded with suspicions and might make your spouse feel like they’re in a spy thriller. A playful alternative could be, “Is that your secret admirer again or just the pizza delivery updates?”

