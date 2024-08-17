ADVERTISEMENT
5 questions that start fights in marriages

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Marriage is a beautiful journey filled with love, compromise, and sometimes, a little bit of healthy banter.

questions that start fights in marriages [Adobe Stock]
But let’s face it, there are a few questions that, when asked, can transform a peaceful home into the front lines of a battle. Here’s a take on five classic questions that are notorious for starting a little squabble:

Ah, the age-old question that implies a whole lot of nothing has been done. Whether one spouse has been running around ticking off a to-do list or just catching up on some well-deserved rest, this question can easily sound like an accusation of laziness.

Tip: Replace it with, “Babe, tell me about your day!” It sounds less like an interrogation and more like an invitation to share.

find a better way to ask sensitive questions
This question can make a simple inquiry sound like a full-blown audit. It’s the financial equivalent of “Why is there a mysterious dent on the car?” Instead of immediately jumping to conclusions, a lighter approach might be, “Hey, just checking in on our spending. Anything exciting or boring I should know about?”

This one is a classic if you’re looking to mimic a scene from a soap opera. The late arrival of a spouse can turn into a drama-filled inquiry session. To keep things cheerful, maybe a joking, “Were you out saving the city again?” could lighten the mood.

Use a humorous approach
Perhaps not the best question to ask a spouse who might have also had a day filled with meetings or chasing after kids. Instead of questioning the timeline, offering to help with dinner could lead to a fun cooking session together—minus the side of passive aggression!

This question can be loaded with suspicions and might make your spouse feel like they’re in a spy thriller. A playful alternative could be, “Is that your secret admirer again or just the pizza delivery updates?”

Angry couple(Ebony Magazine)
Marriage means turning potentially touchy situations into moments of laughter and bonding. Next time you’re tempted to ask one of these questions, maybe try a humorous twist. After all, they say laughter is the best medicine, and in marriage, it just might be the secret to peace and understanding too!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

