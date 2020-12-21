Being afraid of commitment is something that most men experience at some point in life. The idea of being tied down to one woman for an extended period of time can seem unnatural and even inhumane to many brothers.

It can be hard to deal with a man who isn’t ready for the same level of commitment that you are.

Sometimes there is absolutely nothing that you can do to make someone commit to a relationship. If a person isn’t ready, they just aren’t ready.

But hopefully, after you read this article you will have a better understanding of how some men think when it comes to commitment.

Let’s look at some of the reasons why a man is running away from commitment:

Maturity

A lot of people make the wrong assumption that age brings maturity. That assumption is false because everyone does not mature at the same pace. In order to commit to that one person, you have to be willing to grow up and put away many childish thoughts and habits. Quite frankly, some men just aren’t mature enough to be in a committed relationship. You can’t force someone to grow up.

Lack of trust

Trust is everything. If a man doesn’t feel like he can trust you with his heart, you should forget about it. He is not going to show any signs of commitment until he knows that trust is not an issue. The first sign of dishonesty or deceitfulness will open the door for him to walk completely away from the big C word. No man of integrity is going to keep a woman around if she isn’t honest and loyal. If you want to keep him, make sure he can trust you.

Loss of freedom

Many men don’t commit simply because they feel like being in a committed relationship means that they have to report their moves to someone, and that can be hard to do if you are used to living an independent life without the responsibility of having to be considerate of how someone else may feel about a decision that they make. Whether it’s hanging out with friends until the wee hours of the morning, or not putting the cap back on the toothpaste, men don’t like to feel like tabs are being kept on them.

He has other women

This one shouldn’t be a surprise. Many times when a man isn’t ready to commit, it’s because he isn’t done playing the field. A man who still desires to be with other women won’t be in a hurry to commit because he will feel like he is losing out on something. And this isn’t always about sex. A lot of times men just want to have the option of going on a date with someone new.

Fear

Fear is probably the biggest reason that many of us don’t commit. We are afraid of what will happen if it doesn’t work out. We think about all of the potential mates that we could have had if we remained single. The idea of filling our heart up with emotions and having those same emotions snatched away from us is scary! We would rather not go through a situation at all than to deal with the sadness that comes at the end when many relationships don’t work out.