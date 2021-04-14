5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Guys also fear that they won’t be able to do the things they used to do when they were alone. The freedom to do as you please, go where you want to go, date as many babes as you want is no longer there when you are in a relationship.

Change

Guys fear that being in a relationship will alter their lives, no matter how little. And frankly, let’s face it, being in a relationship does change one’s way of life on some grand level. Especially if it is a committed one. The fear of this change scares the hell out of several men.

Being vulnerable

Guys are used to putting up a front of being macho, in control and totally without any emotional lapses. Being in a relationship takes away this mask as you will be required to strip your soul and let someone in. The idea of being emotionally vulnerable like this scares too many guys too much.