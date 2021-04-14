RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

You might not like these things, but they are the things that play on guys’ minds when they start catching feelings.

___7611954___2017___11___17___9___beautiful+black+couple+2

ece-auto-gen

Almost every man has some major fears when it comes to love, dating and committed relationships. And these fears are more apparent in guys who are still single, hoping to get into a relationship at some point.

Recommended articles

These fears are normal, too. The fear of the unknown is a normal thing that everyone faces at one point or another in their lives, especially when a big step is about to be taken.

So, don’t be surprised to notice that almost every single guy have the following relationship fears:

  • Loss of freedom

Guys also fear that they won’t be able to do the things they used to do when they were alone. The freedom to do as you please, go where you want to go, date as many babes as you want is no longer there when you are in a relationship.

  • Change

Guys fear that being in a relationship will alter their lives, no matter how little. And frankly, let’s face it, being in a relationship does change one’s way of life on some grand level. Especially if it is a committed one. The fear of this change scares the hell out of several men.

  • Being vulnerable

Guys are used to putting up a front of being macho, in control and totally without any emotional lapses. Being in a relationship takes away this mask as you will be required to strip your soul and let someone in. The idea of being emotionally vulnerable like this scares too many guys too much.

  • Heartbreak

Especially for those who have once had their hearts broken, the idea of being in a relationship will be so scary because fear still lingers in their hearts that there might be a repeat of what happened in the previous relationship.

  • Needy girlfriend

A needy girlfriend is the bane of every man’s existence. The fear that they might end up with one who is emotionally and financially needy or one who is overly obsessed with attention is even too scary to consider for many guys.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Triplets who married the same day welcome baby boys within the same period (photos)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]