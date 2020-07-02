There are times when you went on a date but it didn't really end well.

But the date was cool and you are wondering if he is someone you should keep.

First dates are tricky, and it’s even harder working out how we feel about someone so soon.

Here are 5 signs that show he is someone you can keep after your first date:

He made an effort to look good

It’s always the absolute worst when a guy turns up to a date dressed in rags. Taking care of his appearance when he’s with you is a sign that this is a man who respects himself and respects you. And these are awesome signs. He’s putting the effort in to impress you, and he wants you to recognise that.

Conversation flows easily

There are literally no awkward silences, no pauses, no looking around, and no desperate trying to think of new conversation ideas!

Instead, the conversation flows naturally like a tap and you can’t believe you guys have been sat here for two hours already!

When this happens, when the conversation flows so naturally, it’s a sign that there’s chemistry and that the two of you have real potential.

Takes interest in you

You know when your date is clearly not happy to be with you and this is awful. You say things and it’s clear that he’s not listening.

Worse still, he never asks you any questions. He really doesn’t care and can’t wait to either get the date over with or take you back to his place.

If he starts to ask you questions, comments on your appearance and looks happy to be here, it’s a sign that he wants to get to know you more.

Positivity

When a guy is positive it’s one of the clear signs he’s a keeper.

Negativity breeds negativity. If a dude can’t even bring himself to be positive on a frigging FIRST DATE, imagine what he’ll be like throughout a relationship.

However, if a man brings lots of positive energy to the date and actually makes you feel good about the world all of a sudden, it’s a huge sign that he’s someone you’ll want to spend lots of time around.

He pays

He offers and he insists.

He won’t take no for an answer, and he won’t let you pay your way. Nor will he argue over a split bill. Dinner is on him. You need to keep this dude trust me.