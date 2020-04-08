If you’ve been fooled by love before, or if you are simply unsure whether what you are feeling is the real thing, then that could be holding you back from making the commitment that you want to make, because you are doubting your own feelings.

It’s not unusual for people to question their own emotions and feelings, however, if you’re not among the lucky few who know they’re in love right away, then you might be struggling to pinpoint exactly when your feelings for someone have tiptoed into.

These 5 tips shows you are not in love, perhaps if you think you are:

1. You’re not being your authentic self

Sometimes when you are not being authentic with yourself while with the other person, you think it is because of the feelings you have for the person. And yes it is due to the feeling but it isn’t that you are in love.

You shouldn’t hide or compromise on your values to be with someone. If you find yourself needing to be inauthentic in any way for fear of the other person leaving, then the dynamic is not as healthy as it could be. It’s also probably not love.

2. You immediately feel like you can talk about anything with them

You usually have this idea that you can tell your partner everything from the moment you meet. This implies a lack of boundaries and that probably is not that you are in love.

It’s one thing to feel comfortable with your partner, but to feel as though you can just spill your emotions all over someone you just met, no! You have great sexual chemistry, but that’s it.

3. You’re codependent

Love and codependency are two completely separate things, and it can be easy to conflate the two.

Relying too heavily on each other eradicates a sense of autonomy and independence.

4. You feel like you’re on an emotional rollercoaster

When you are in love, there will be some particularly spectacular moments, but you should not feel like you’re constantly up and down.

People sometimes confuse boring relationships with not being enough, while chaotic relationships get confused with excitement and connection.

5. You have great sexual chemistry, but that’s it

Great sex is important in most relationships, but it shouldn’t be the deciding factor of whether or not you’re in love.

Throughout loving relationships, sexual activity can change over time. If it is the only thing going for your relationship, that’s not going to go very well.

Note that not everything familiar is healthy.