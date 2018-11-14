Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


5 simple but creative pre-wedding photos we seen so far

Planning to tie the knots soon? Take inspiration from these pre-wedding photos trending on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abigail and Quame play

Abigail and Quame

The era of consulting the services publishing houses to design wedding invitation cards seems to be gradually fading with the introduction of the pre-wedding photo shoot.

This trend has been easy with the advancement of technology via social media. Couples can send invitations to wedding guests worldwide through the various messaging apps.

The pre-wedding photo shoot is a creative and original way for couples to announce their nuptials with a help of a photographer.

READ ALSO:5 financial responsibilities of every boyfriend

A stylist, makeup artiste and a hair stylist also play an active role behind the scenes. Here are some of the beautiful pre-wedding photos we have seen this year.

1.

#laratayo2018 play

#laratayo2018

2.

play

4.

Daisy and Andah play

Daisy and Andah

READ ALSO:5 signs your relationship will see 2019

4.

play

 

5.

Abigail and Quame play

Abigail and Quame

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

4 signs it’s too soon to move with your partner 4 signs it’s too soon to move with your partner
5 signs your current relationship will stand the test of time 5 signs your current relationship will stand the test of time
5 things to know when planning a wedding 5 things to know when planning a wedding
Here are 8 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships Here are 8 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships
4 signs your relationship won’t see 2019 4 signs your relationship won’t see 2019
See photos from the wedding of Nigerian actors,Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman See photos from the wedding of Nigerian actors,Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman

Recommended Videos

5 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife 5 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife
9 better ways to be a better wife 9 better ways to be a better wife
10 of the best wedding photographers in Ghana 10 of the best wedding photographers in Ghana



Related Articles

Relationship Tips 8 romantic photos that will restore you faith in love
Dating Tips 5 small gestures that can strengthen your relationship
Relationships tips 6 signs that a guy is forcing you to dump him
Relationship Tips 5 signs he is just about the sex and not love
Dating Tips 4 things every couple should have in common
Moodiness 6 tips on how to deal with a moody person
Wedding Tips 5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your wedding

Relationships & Weddings

5 ways to make your girlfriend incredibly happy
5 signs your relationship will see 2019
Cheating
3 things women do when they are cheating
Pregnant woman and husband
7 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife
Happy couple
5 financial responsibilities of every boyfriend
X
Advertisement