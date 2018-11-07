Pulse.com.gh logo
5 financial responsibilities of every boyfriend

If he wants to do what it takes to be considered a good boyfriend, there are several roles he needs to play including the ones listed in this article.

Happy couple play

Happy couple

  • Money for wardrobe essentials

It is very costly to look fashionable these days. Makeup products, high heels, trendy clothes are expensive and she needs assistance to keep up her good looks that attracted you.

READ ALSO:4 signs your current relationship will not last

  • Go on dates

It is necessary to go on dates and get to know each other. There are some things you can’t discuss over the phone. Meet up at a nearby eatery and have memorable moments together.

  • Invest in her business

If you are lucky to find a girlfriend who is business minded aside her white collar, you have to be very supportive financially or also give her business advice to expand her business.

  • Buy latest phone model

Would you want your girlfriend to hide her phone when she hangs out with her friends? Make her feel confident and proud of her boyfriend.

READ ALSO:9 simple ways to pamper your mother-in-law

  • Travel on special occasions

Take advantage of public holidays and spend quality time together. Explore other regions or go to another country to make sweet memories.

