9 simple ways to pamper your mother-in-law

news

Love is reciprocal. You can only enjoy a happy married life if you respect and treat your in-laws and other members of your husband’s family as if they were your own family.

Whether you are living in a separate house or under the same roof with your in-laws, you can live peacefully if you let go of the negative thoughts out of our minds and instead focus on how to win the hearts of our new mothers.

READ ALSO: 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

Call her every day to check up on her. Treat her like a mother more than an in-law.

Take her to the saloon at once a month to fix her hair, do pedicure and manicure.

Find her a good seamstress and always be present when she wants to sew a nice design for church or any event.

At least once a month, prepare her favorite meals for her or with her.

Give her monthly allowances.

READ ALSO:4 reasons why couples should sleep naked