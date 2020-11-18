While anyone married could tell you it isn't all steak dinners and roses, marriage has gotten a surprisingly bad rap lately.

Although research has it that the rate of marriage keeps decreasing year after year, there are still many advantages to tying the knot. If you're thinking about making the walk down the aisle (or into city hall), you may be interested to learn about these surprising benefits to being married.

Live longer

It might be an ordeal if you are unhappy though. Happiness is one reason why you want to live and one way how you can live longer is by being happy. Research has always shown that single people die younger than their married counterparts. Having a partner in middle and older age ensures that you won’t have a premature death.

Better sleep

Now, who doesn’t like cuddling before going to bed? I mean women generally do, right? There is some comfort in holding your partner’s hand when you are going to enter your dreamland. When you are happy in your marriage, you have more chances to be having a good night sleep.

Recover from surgery faster

When you go under an invasive medical procedure, a loving spouse might be the reason why you would want to recover again emotionally and they would even take better care of you, to speed up the recovery. If you are happily married, it is three times more likely that you’d be living 15 years down the road. The willingness to be able to live a happy life with your spouse would make your health better, in comparison to being single.

Safe behaviour

Now, because of a family to take care of, knowing that you have a spouse at home to live for, you won’t indulge in risky behaviours like excessive drugs or rash driving. A study concluded that a person is less likely to indulge in dangerous pursuits once they are married and tend to stay at bay from an unhealthy lifestyle. They rather choose to be safe and happy as there are people who rely on them.

Lesser risk of heart attack

While you might feel like killing yourself, when your partner snores, but according to a new research marriage reduces the risk of a heart attack. The reason might be that you are happier and you can lessen your stress levels by talking to your better half and know very well that they are equally concerned about a situation. You don’t have to face the world all by yourself in the tough times and someone is standing right next to you, to support you at all times. Married people thus have better lives financially and are healthier as they take care of each other.