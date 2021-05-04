5 things no one tells you about divorce but surely help you heal positively

Moving on from an unhealthy, toxic marriage has its own set of difficulties that no one can actually prepare you for.

Even though there are multiple tips on how to forget or avoid your ex-spouse, in reality, it’s a whole lot different than what you anticipated.

If you’re a recent divorcee, these things that no one tells you about a divorce will surely help you heal positively.

Stop hurrying

It’s not a race. You don’t have to sprint. Take your time to heal from this massive heartbreak. Separating from a person you’ve known and lived with for years can be absolutely sorrowful. It’s important you understand that the hurt isn’t going to end anytime soon. It might take days, weeks, months and even years.

There’s no shame in getting divorced

In many cultures, being a divorcee is highly looked down upon. People believe you to be immoral, irresponsible and brand you to be unable to hold a marriage successfully. In all honesty, there’s no shame in getting divorced. It only makes sense to separate from someone when you can’t handle being in a marriage with them anymore.

Emotional heart burns

It may not be a physical health issue, but it will definitely feel like one. Divorce drains every last bit of energy from your soul with all the lawyer-court sessions, family discussions, persuasions and coming to terms with your ex. Amidst all this, you will definitely feel your heart burning with such heavy emotions.

There’ll be a lot of reactions

There’s a lot to learn when you get divorced. Your friends and family might react in many unexpected ways you never dreamed of. Some might support and encourage you in the decision while some may hold you accountable for not being able to save the marriage. Despite all this, you know in your heart, if your decision has been a correct one or not.

Seek a financial advisor