Contact the trusted wedding vendors is key to the success of the event, bridal beauty should be high on the list too.

Bridal hairstyling and requires a certain level of organisation and it's very important to get a professional stylist to guarantee you a good hair day.

One of the things the bride-to-be considers is mostly how the makeup and hairstyle will match the outfit, however, there is more to this.

We normally ignore these things but they may end up affecting your final look as a bride.

Here are 5 things that should influence the choice of hairstyle and makeup on your big day:

Your hair and skin type

Different people have different hair types and not all of them may fit into the same style.

The length, texture and colour of your hair will highly determine the way it needs to be styled.

You need to look at the tone of your face, and this is what will determine the perfect type and shade of makeup that suits you.

Outfit

Your outfit is a great determinant of the choice of the hairstyle and makeup you are to end up with.

The colour of your wedding gown, neckline and sometimes its texture will determine your kind of hairstyle and makeup.

Theme colour

The theme colour may not heavily affect the bride’s hairstyle and makeup, however; it will affect the hair accessories.

To keep a uniform environment, your hair accessories need to at least match a certain colour in your decor.

Wedding time

The time of your wedding celebration can help determine your bridal hair and makeup decision. This is because as time goes by in the day, the lighting and weather also change.

The time of your wedding celebration can help determine your bridal hair and makeup decision. This is because as time goes by in the day, the lighting and weather also change.

Venue

It may seem normal to some but choosing your makeup and hairstyle before coming to a conclusion of where your ceremony is going to be held might land you into a pit.

Few people may put into their mind but the venue of your wedding ceremony will highly affect what kind of hair and you wear. The hairstyle and makeup suitable for outdoor and indoor weddings differ.