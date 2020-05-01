It is completely normal and healthy or couples to argue, however, how to act after a fight can be as important to the relationship.

Here are 5 reactions to avoid, whether you are totally over the fight or still working on that whole "forgive and forget” thing.

Giving them the cold shoulder.

If you need some space after a fight, that's completely fine, as long as you tell them.

Anytime you brush your partner off or ignore them, they may think you're punishing them, which may make them hold back on telling you how they feel in the future.

Making excuses for why you fought.

There are a million things on which you could blame an argument.

However, passing the blame isn't fair to your or your partner.

Focusing on what caused the fight.

Your energy is better spent on solutions for the problem.

The difference between a bad fight and a good fight is whether or not you reached a solution,

Having makeup sex even when you don't feel for it

Saying sorry to each other is enough for making up.

Research has shown that men want to have sex to feel close, however, it is not a necessity to have sex because you are making up after the fight.

If going at it is the last thing on your mind, let them down gently.

Keeping the harsh words in your mind.

Whatever your partner says during a fight should stay there.

If they say something during the fight that hurts you, tell them their words are frustrating you.

Also, give yourself some breathing space to let go of those words.