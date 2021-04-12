5 things you should never do early in a relationship

Moving too quickly to plan your future together

When you make the transition from going on dates to officially becoming an item, there’s a feeling of euphoria and excitement that can’t be ignored. They are so amazing! Hell, you even find their annoying little quirks to be endearing. If you’ve only been together for a few weeks or even months, it is way too early to discuss moving in together. There’s no need to rush.

Acting too needy/clingy

It’s natural that at the beginning of a relationship, you would want to spend as much time with somebody as possible. The feeling is probably mutual, but don’t allow yourself to feel jealous or resentful. As your relationship grows, they will be more willing to integrate you into their broader social life, including getting to know their closest friends. It’s important that you both continue to have lives outside of your relationship.

Comparing them to your exes