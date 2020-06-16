Over the years, designers have pursued excellence in design and irreproachable craftsmanship to create a gown worthy of a bride’s most treasured moments.

Aside from the creation, models also give the dress a perfect inspiration.

Television host, Regina Van-Helvert is amongst the various models who dazzle in impeccable gowns and does it very well to inspire us on our big day.

The screen goddess is seen in white wedding gowns styled by different designers.

Regina gowns were tailor-made to fit her curves and she looks exquisite as she opted for a mild flawless makeup.

Although there is no news of her having a wedding soon, when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos.

Check her photos below:

Regina Van-Helvert

