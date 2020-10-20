Just as women dream of having that perfect man who can adore and treat them like the queens that they are, men dream of the same too. They want to marry that perfect woman who can adore and treat them like the kings that they are.

As a woman, putting up certain behaviours either scare or push men away from you. They find you unappealing, no matter how pretty you might be.

Below are some traits in women that men find unattractive and would never want to marry.

The bossy woman

This woman usually can't help herself; she has bossy in her DNA. When a man first meets her, he might think this character trait is cute, for a while. However, once he starts to feel like he is in grammar school being told what to do by his second-grade teacher, he will give this woman her walking papers.

The over- jealous woman

When you are someone whose distrust is so high that you are on the edge all the time. Always snooping, always inquisitive, always paranoid, men will run away from you.

Burnt in the past, so you are on guard for anything that looks or feels wrong.

They will have no choice but to leave you because they can’t go through life being prosecuted for somebody else’s crimes.

Miss Changer

Just as there are men who try to change women, there are women who try this trick too.

But after claiming to love her guy just the way he is, but little by little, she chips away at just about everything about him.

Once men sense that you are trying to erode everything they stand for and enjoy, it won’t be long before they kick against you and dump you.

Women without pursuit

Guys become very overwhelmed and suffocated by a woman who is never busy with the stuff of her own.

If you are ever idle and always seeking to merge every second of your day with a man, it won’t be long before he gets fed up.

Women who like to compare

This woman needs to be at least as good as everyone else she knows. She is constantly talking about what the other people do and what the other people have. This places a lot of undue pressure on her guy and eventually, he just gets fed up that she can't appreciate what they have instead of wishing she was someone else.