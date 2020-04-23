It generally implies that you are not planning to keep someone around long-term.

The trick is making sure you're both on the same page and each has the same expectations.

A casual relationship is, for all intents and purposes, a "no strings attached" relationship.

Here then are few tips to guide you if you are casually dating:

1. Communication

Be honest and direct, however, keep the chatting to a minimum.

2. Be on the same page about sex

Whether you are going to be sleeping around or you are just going to be seeing each other, be up-front with them.

It is one thing to be casual about dating, but don’t be casual about your sexual well-being.

3. Set boundaries and stick to them.

Give yourself a routine. Casual dating gives you a social, and perhaps sexual outlet, without creating demands on your time and emotions.

4. Do what’s best for you

If you don’t want anything serious, it’s important that the person (or people) you are dating know. “Make it clear that you are not looking for something serious from the beginning.

5. End it like a grownup

If you are no longer into someone, even casually, you can do one of two things: Stop asking them to do stuff and hope they go away (and they might), or tell them you're just not feeling it anymore when they say they want to hang out