6 signs that prove your girlfriend will never support you financially

She believes that a man must pay for everything

She holds a traditional view that men should handle all financial responsibilities. This belief often results in her expecting you to cover all expenses without offering to contribute, indicating a lack of willingness to support you financially.

No gifts or monetary contributions on special occasions

ADVERTISEMENT

On birthdays, anniversaries, and other important days, she only offers non-monetary gifts, like writing a poem, rather than something of financial value. While thoughtful gestures are meaningful, the absence of any financial contribution can be a sign that she doesn't see the need to invest her money in the relationship.

Pulse Nigeria

She believes her money is for her alone.

She explicitly states or implies that her earnings are solely for her personal use. This belief often translates into a reluctance to share financial responsibilities or contribute to shared expenses.

Lack of financial contribution

ADVERTISEMENT

She never offers to pay for dates, bills, or any shared expenses. Her refusal to contribute can indicate that she doesn't see the relationship as a partnership where both parties share financial burdens.

Never offers to pay

Even in situations where splitting the bill or taking turns paying would be reasonable, she never offers to cover any costs. This behaviour suggests she doesn't intend to support you financially, expecting you to handle all expenses instead.

Sense of entitlement to your money

She feels entitled to your money and resources, expecting you to provide for her while keeping her finances separate. This entitlement can be a significant red flag, indicating that she doesn't view the relationship as an equal partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

While these signs do not imply that a person is stingy, if your partner exhibits more than three of the qualities stated above, it is will be advisable to pull the brakes and reexamine the relationship.