6 signs that prove your girlfriend will never support you financially

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In any relationship, financial support and sharing responsibilities can be crucial elements of a healthy partnership. However, some signs may indicate that your girlfriend has no intention of contributing financially.

Unhappy couple.

Whether it's due to traditional beliefs or a preference for independence, recognizing these signs early on can help set realistic expectations and address potential issues. Here are some key indicators that suggest your girlfriend might not support you with her money:

She holds a traditional view that men should handle all financial responsibilities. This belief often results in her expecting you to cover all expenses without offering to contribute, indicating a lack of willingness to support you financially.

On birthdays, anniversaries, and other important days, she only offers non-monetary gifts, like writing a poem, rather than something of financial value. While thoughtful gestures are meaningful, the absence of any financial contribution can be a sign that she doesn't see the need to invest her money in the relationship.

She gives you no gifts[iStock]

She explicitly states or implies that her earnings are solely for her personal use. This belief often translates into a reluctance to share financial responsibilities or contribute to shared expenses.

She never offers to pay for dates, bills, or any shared expenses. Her refusal to contribute can indicate that she doesn't see the relationship as a partnership where both parties share financial burdens.

Even in situations where splitting the bill or taking turns paying would be reasonable, she never offers to cover any costs. This behaviour suggests she doesn't intend to support you financially, expecting you to handle all expenses instead.

She feels entitled to your money and resources, expecting you to provide for her while keeping her finances separate. This entitlement can be a significant red flag, indicating that she doesn't view the relationship as an equal partnership.

Feels entitled to your money [TaifaDaily]

While these signs do not imply that a person is stingy, if your partner exhibits more than three of the qualities stated above, it is will be advisable to pull the brakes and reexamine the relationship.

Decide if that's what you want for yourself and have an honest conversation with your partner about how you feel and see how best you two can reach a compromise.

