6 simple sex tips for beginners

While this feeling is common and inevitable, easing your anxiety and pressure is essential to enjoy the beautiful, intimate experience.

To help you in your time of need, here are some tips to help the destress, who have finally decided to take the big step.

Talk about your concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you both go for it, talk all about it with your partner. It is important to communicate with your partner about how you both want to go ahead with it, the positions etc. If you have any special requests, tell your partner before you start.

Be prepared

There’s nothing like being prepared for your first time. Don’t be under the wrong impression that there won’t be any awkwardness because there will be. And once you accept it, it’ll become easier to have sex.

Lubrication is important

You can either depend on nature lubrication through lots of foreplay before intercourse or buy a water-based product that helps to ease out the pain. Lubrication is definitely important each time you have sex with your partner, especially when it's your first time. It helps the intercourse session easier for you and less painful during the insertion of the penis too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreplay

Work on your foreplay game. Pleasure your partner’s body in places where they feel good the most. Foreplay heightens the amount of pleasure one can feel in their body and this is the best way to have relaxing sex the first time.

First-time orgasm

You might be looking forward to getting a good orgasm during your first-time sex with your partner. But don't have high expectations as chances of experiencing an orgasm are very few. Even if you don't get an orgasm, accept the fact that you've still had sex for the very first time and that is a bigger highlight. You will experience an orgasm once you and your partner get more comfortable with each other and know things that can turn each other on to get you to orgasm.

Consistent bleeding for a few days

ADVERTISEMENT