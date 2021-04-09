6 simple ways to talk about sex in a new relationship

If you own your experience in this way, it makes it harder to criticise the other person.

People believe they have the power to give another person an orgasm – they don’t. If you take ownership of your own orgasm, it’s within nobody’s power to “not” give you one. In this way, it’s harder to blame the other person.

Listen and ask questions

One of the biggest problems in communication is not that people don’t know how to talk, but they don’t know how to listen. They are so worried about how to avoid hurting themselves or the other person, they spend the whole time thinking about what to say next, rather than really listening.