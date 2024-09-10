6 ways to keep your talking stage interesting

1. Share fun stories

Stories are a great way to keep the conversation flowing and give insight into each other’s experiences.

Share funny, embarrassing, or unexpected moments from your life to lighten the mood and invite them to do the same. Storytelling helps you connect on a more personal level and makes the conversation memorable.

2. Discuss shared interests or passions

Find out what the other person is genuinely passionate about, and dive into those topics. Whether it’s music, movies, travel, or hobbies, having discussions about things you both enjoy will make the conversation feel more natural and less forced.

Instead of the standard, “What kind of music do you like?” try something like, “What’s the most underrated song or artist you’re obsessed with right now?”

3. Challenge each other

Give each other fun challenges or dares that spark creativity and laughter. It could be something like, “Send me a photo of something that makes you laugh” or “Share a random fact you learned recently" or even meeting to challenge each other to a game.

Playful challenges keep the conversation light and spontaneous, creating shared moments of fun.

4. Share quizzes or personality tests

People love learning more about themselves, so why not send over a fun quiz or personality test to take together?

Whether it’s a goofy “Are you an indoor or outdoor person” quiz or something more insightful like a love language or personality type test, discussing the results will give you a chance to explore each other’s traits and preferences in a lighthearted way.

5. Talk about future dreams and aspirations

Rather than sticking to surface-level topics, dive into more meaningful discussions about future dreams, goals, and aspirations.

You can ask questions like, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” or “If money weren’t a factor, what would you be doing with your life?” This will not only keep the conversation interesting but also help you understand the other person’s values and ambitions.

6. Flirt playfully

A little playful flirting can add excitement to the talking stage and build chemistry. Compliment them, tease them lightly, and create fun moments that show you're interested in more than just small talk. Just keep it light and natural—nothing too serious, as the goal is to keep things fun!

