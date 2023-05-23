When a relationship is mentioned, most of us think of only physical or sexual intimacy, without realizing that you can also enjoy non-sexual forms of intimacy with your loved one.
7 best ways to enjoy a relationship without sex
Not only sexual, several emotionally-driven activities can bring excitement to your relationship.
It is possible that a relationship can survive without sex. Several emotionally-driven activities can simply be ways to bring you and your partner closer and to deeply connect in other ways.
Your relationship can be fun, filled with thrills and so many good times, even without sex. Here's how:
- Verbal affection and admiration
Always try to praise your partner and make sure they feel admired and appreciated. It will make your relationship better.
- Communication
Talk about everything and anything, and do it every time in every imaginable way. It could be calls, texts, emails, comments on social media, etc.
- Establish rituals together
With your partner, set time aside every week to create your own special activity. Think simply and nothing extravagant.
- Give each other genuine compliments
Make sure to link your compliment to something you genuinely feel. Be authentic and specific with your compliments.
- Words of affirmation
Words of affirmation are just positive words and phrases that are used to uplift someone. So if your loved one is feeling low, offer them affirming thoughts.
- Small gifts and gestures
Always shower your loved ones with gifts and small gestures, be it on an anniversary, birthday or any special occasion.
- Travel together
There’s so much of the world that remains unseen, unvisited and unknown. Go out there and experience it… together with the love of your life.
