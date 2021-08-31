7 important roles every woman should take in a relationship

Men look for women because they need some form of stability in the frame of a healthy relationship.

When it comes to expectations in a relationship, it does not take a lot of effort to know what a man wants.

Men are simple, and they expect their girlfriends to perform particular duties. If you want to become an excellent girlfriend, you need to fulfil the specific girlfriend duties in a relationship.

As a woman what are you supposed to do in a relationship? Here are 8 important roles you should consider:

Take care of him

The reality about relationships is that it is not one person’s responsibility to take care of the other. It is a mutual or collective responsibility. Partners must do their best to take care of one another. Talking to him whenever he opens up because it shows you are listening and caring Indulging in romantic gestures since men find it special Making him feel less insecure to avoid him getting glum or avoiding you.

Enhance what made him attracted to you

Men get attracted to women in different ways. It could be your smile, your looks of love, your body type, or your interactions. One of your girlfriend duties is to enhance the things that got him attracted to you. Figure out the various ways of letting him see more of them so that he can remember how amazing you are.

Motivate him

Knowing how to treat your boyfriend well is not enough if you are not motivating him. As a girlfriend, you possess some unique powers that can inspire your man to help him to achieve his potential. Men tend to behave masculinely. But it is the selfless love of her woman that makes him want to change and become better.

Luxuriate him in a public display of affection

Men appreciate some form of light physical contact from the women they have a love interest. Although men do not care about a public display of affection, they love it when it is their girlfriend that does it. Holding his hand, putting your arm around him, and touching him fondly makes him gain insights into your thoughts of him.

Make him happy

One of the best qualities of a good girlfriend is making her man happy. It is one of the top responsibilities in a relationship. You can make your man happy by:

Finding out what he wants from you Not ignoring him even when he is with his friends Praising him all times even in front of others Satisfying him emotionally and sexually

Be there as a support system

It is natural for men to act strong. That is despite many of them suffering and tearing apart from inside. If you want to know how to become a good girlfriend, make it your responsibility to support him whenever he is undergoing or facing a difficult time. Do not expect him to tell you what he is going through because men do not like looking weak. But encourage him to open up and show him support.

Be a good listener