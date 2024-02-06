ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

7 mistakes most men make with women

Evans Effah

In the age of swipes and screens, navigating relationships can feel like deciphering ancient scrolls.

Mistakes most men make with women
Mistakes most men make with women

For a lot of the youth, especially Zen Zs, connecting with potential partners transcends traditional norms, embracing a mindful approach to dating.

Recommended articles

Delving into the intricacies of modern romance, we explore seven common pitfalls encountered by men in their pursuit of meaningful connections with women.

From the allure of extravagant first dates to the delicate dance of communication, each misstep offers a lesson in the art of balance and presence.

Through the lens of Zen wisdom, we unravel these mistakes, offering insights into setting boundaries, embracing spontaneity, and fostering self-growth alongside relational harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's delve into the Zen of dating wisdom for the Z generation especially;

1. Taking them on a fancy date on the first date: Instead of fancy dinners, opt for simple, authentic experiences like a stroll in the area or sharing Fan Ice or Fan Yogurt together. Keep it real and relaxed.

2. Not setting boundaries for her: Setting boundaries shows self-respect and respect for her. It's about creating a balanced space where both individuals feel comfortable and understood.

3. Fear to escalate: Fear holds you back. Instead, embrace the flow of the moment. Let things unfold naturally, without forcing or hesitating.

4. Revealing too much and too sudden: Allow your layers unfold gradually. Avoid overwhelming her with too much information too soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Asking her when can I see you again: Instead of asking, let spontaneity guide your interactions. Show interest, but let the connection deepen organically.

6. Focusing on her more than you focus on yourself : While it's important to appreciate her, remember to nurture your own growth and interests. A balanced self makes for a stronger connection.

7. Always contacting her first: Allow the rhythm of communication to flow naturally. Sometimes, let her take the lead in reaching out. It's a dance of mutual interest and respect.

In essence, embrace the Zen of dating by staying present, balanced, and open to the natural ebb and flow of connection.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mistakes most men make with women

7 mistakes most men make with women

Make your husband a better person [Image credit: Ron Lach]

5 ways you can make your husband a better person for you

Signs you are moving too fast in your new relationship [GhanaWeb]

5 signs your new relationship is moving too fast

How can you tell if your partner is in it for the long haul? [Pinterest]

If he does these 5 things, he sees a future with you